A man has allegedly attempted to rob a Mount Maunganui dairy with what appears to be a small tool.

A police spokesman said officers were called to an alleged attempted robbery at a commercial premise on Oceanbeach Rd about 8am today.

A man had walked into the store armed with what appeared to be a "small tool" and demanded cigarettes, he said.

The man did not get the cigarettes and was arrested by police a short time later, he said.