A section of Cameron Rd is closed this morning due to an oil spill.

Fire crews are on the scene between Spring Rd and Hamilton St cleaning it up, but motorists should expect delays, a Tauranga City Council spokesman said.

The public was being asked to avoid the area if possible.

A boat is believed to have caused the spill. Photo / Andrew Warner

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Cameron Rd were closed and there were diversions in place on Spring, Durham and Harrington Sts.

Advertisement

A witness at the scene said there was a "very strong smell of oil" in the area.

Scene on Cameron Rd today. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said pedestrians were being diverted away from the scene as well as traffic. He believed it was a boat being towed by a vehicle that had caused it.