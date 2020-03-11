The Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) deputy chairwoman will take the reigns as Sir Michael Cullen steps down as chairman.

Sir Michael announced last week that he was battling lung cancer and would be resigning as the BOPDHB chairman.

The board's interim chief executive Simon Everitt put out a statement saying deputy chairwoman Sharon Shea would take over for an interim period before the process to appoint a new chairperson began.

Sharon Shea was stepping up to the BOPDHB Interim Board Chair position. Photo / Supplied

He said this was the natural process in a situation where the chairperson stood down at short notice.

The Minister of Health, Hon Dr David Clark, indicated that this was the process he would like followed at the BOPDHB.

The process to lock down a permanent appointment was underway.