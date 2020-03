Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33, near Paengaroa.

Police were called close to Allport Rd around 5.40pm.

The road is closed and diversions will remain in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a fire truck and medical vehicle was on the scene.

The Ministry of Transport has advised the highway be avoided.

Reports of a serious crash on #SH33 in Paengaroa near Allport Road. More to come when know. Avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/QDX6lQ3wCf — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) March 11, 2020

More to come.