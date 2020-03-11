A person has been seriously injured in a chemical incident in Mount Maunganui.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the person had been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics were called at 3.51pm.

She would not say specifically where the incident happened, but other emergency services were called to Totara St at the same time.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the incident but were not required.

Totara St is at the heart of the Mount Maunganui industrial area.