In Tuesday's lead story, mayor Tenby Powell's exasperation concerning the new transport hub (an inherited project) was very evident.

In reading the article there are some questions that need answers.

The issue is the foundations – they are inadequate and need strengthening. How did this get consented in the first place?

The required remedial work will mean additional costs.

As a Tauranga City Council project, how will additional costs not be borne by ratepayers?

Does the council have a private source of funding for this?

Tauranga ratepayers need answers please.

(Abridged)

Bryan Archer

Tauranga

