Today marks one year since what's been called our "darkest of days" when a terrorist attack at two Christchurch mosques took the lives of 51 people and injured around 48 more.

New Zealand's worst-ever act of terror shook the country and thrust Muslims nationwide into the spotlight. Suddenly, people were asking them about their families, their beliefs, how they got here and why they stayed. We heard about the outpouring of support, about millions of dollars donated, countless meals shared and acts of reflection and solidarity from Kiwis everywhere.

One year after the March 15 mosque shootings, has the support remained? Dawn Picken speaks with Bay Muslims and political leaders about how the attacks have shaped their views, attitudes and actions.

"Everyone should have the right to speak, to follow their own religions, own beliefs, and we should respect them, whoever it is"

Sun streams through a ranch slider as Atikul Islam welcomes me into his Tauranga Avenues home. He, his wife and two daughters, ages 5 and 10, live within a row of concrete block flats facing

