Two crashes within metres of each other on State Highway 29A has left one person injured and delays across the Maungatapu area.

The first crash happened on the west-side lane of the Maungatapu roundabout about 12.33pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Three cars were involved and one person recieved moderate injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital.



The second crash happened just down the road between the Hairini and Maungatapu roundabouts on State Highway 29A about 12.40pm, she said.

A lane was briefly blocked and there were no injuries, she said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency put out an alert asking people to follow the direction of emergency services and expect delays.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said motorists were advised to avoid the area at this time.