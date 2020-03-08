

Water levels in parts of the Bay of Plenty are so low, regional leaders are coming together in an extraordinary meeting to determine whether to impose tougher water restrictions.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council will meet on Tuesday to determine whether it will declare a water shortage event, meaning putting restrictions in place in response to record low water levels in parts of the Bay.

Such measures range through three tiers; from actions as minimal as continued monitoring of local waterways to the implementation of "no use days".

In a report to the regional council as part of the meeting's agenda, regulatory services general manager Eddie Grogan said monitored rivers in the Western Bay of Plenty were experiencing the most extreme response with the lowest flows on record.

Central areas of the region were not as extreme but still very dry.

Councillors will meet regarding monitored rivers in the Western Bay experiencing the lowest flows on record.

The report recommended the council delegates the decision to the chief executive.

"The effects of global warming and consequent climate change have predicted more frequent and more extreme weather events for the Bay of Plenty, such as droughts and floods.

"The likelihood of water shortage events increases each year, and Regional Council needs a responsive framework in place for managing use during these times," he stated.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Māori constituency councillor Matemoana McDonald said the impact of a water shortage would be the same for tangata whenua but it was the cultural context which would differ.

"What will be a concern for tangata whenua is the source of where that shortfall is.

"The majority of us will know that the mauri (life force) of the water comes first ... so it's a deeper concern not just whether water is available."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Māori constituency councillor Matemoana McDonald.

McDonald said tangata whenua had to be conscious of their role as kaitiaki over the rohe.

"Because if we don't look after those things then we are obviously in jeopardy of survival as well."

Fire and Emergency response capability national manager Paul Turner said the first priority was to save lives and protect people's property.

"It isn't a unique situation to have to work around water shortages in different regions and our firefighting teams are trained to conserve water supplies when needed.

"When fighting wildfires with limited access to water, we may be more likely to use dry firefighting techniques, instead of primarily using water to manage a fire."

A range of options could be used as a water source he said, including seawater but there could be impacts to both the environment and to the equipment.

A range of options could be used as a water source he said, including seawater.

Regional council staff were already meeting with the Ministry of Primary Industries and the Bay of Plenty Primary Sector Coordination Group on a weekly basis to monitor.

MPI may consider declaring an adverse event if it is needed, the report stated.

Adverse events include natural disasters, severe weather and biosecurity incursions. They can be classified on a scale of localised, medium scale or large scale.

While the Bay of Plenty has not yet been assessed as being in drought, staff were monitoring the situation and preparing for a potential water shortage event.

MPI would not comment on the topic as the water shortage event did not coincide with an adverse event, however, a drought did.

The ministry deferred further questions about adverse events to the ministry's website.

No one from the regional council would comment until after the meeting.