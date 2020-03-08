A truck has rolled on Hewletts Rd.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene near Totara St about 7.37am.
A lane was blocked for a stage, however, it reopened about 8.10am, she said.
A crane was on the way to remove the truck and water appeared to be leaking from it.
A St John spokeswoman said one person had recieved minor injuries and had not been taken to hospital.
A reporter a the scene said it looked like crews at the scene were carrying sacks and it looked like there was a leak.
She said the city-bound lane was blocked and congested on each side of the crash scene, particularly on Totara St.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were not required.