A truck has rolled on Hewletts Rd.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene near Totara St about 7.37am.

A lane was blocked for a stage, however, it reopened about 8.10am, she said.

A crane was on the way to remove the truck and water appeared to be leaking from it.

Advertisement

The rolled truck. Photo / Jean Bell

A St John spokeswoman said one person had recieved minor injuries and had not been taken to hospital.

A reporter a the scene said it looked like crews at the scene were carrying sacks and it looked like there was a leak.

She said the city-bound lane was blocked and congested on each side of the crash scene, particularly on Totara St.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were not required.