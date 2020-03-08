Pato Alvarez organises some of New Zealand's biggest festivals but A Kids Day Out is still one of his favourites.

Alvarez from Pato Entertainment estimated at least 4500 people turned out to enjoy the star-studded event on Saturday at Mount Maunganui's Soper Reserve.

READ MORE:

• Woman run over at mall pedestrian crossing in Tauranga

• Tauranga City Council passes draft 12.6 per cent rates increase

• Man charged with murder of two Tauranga men granted name suppression

• Rates rises threaten as Tauranga City Council grapples with growth

The audience was treated to performances from Kiwi musicians Stan Walker and General Fiyah, Kiwi comedian and Tik Tok star Jimi Jackson, DJ Cory the Barber as well as appearances from Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Shimmer and Shine and Baby Shark.

Entry was by gold coin donation, with money raised being donated to Youthline, an organisation that works with young people, their families and those supporting young people to ensure they know where to get help and can access support whenever they need it.

Paw Patrol takes a stroll at The Kids Day Out. Photo / George Novak

It is also an organisation that performer Stan Walker is involved with.

"Youthline helps kids through hard times and struggling with mental health. This charity is dear to my heart as it is important to raise awareness around suicide and mental health and assist the charities that help our children through this."

Alvarez said just more than $9055 was raised, which meant if people paid $1 or $2 at entry more than 4500 people came through the gates.

Advertisement

The event - with competitions and prizes throughout the day, along with free sausage sizzles, lollies, candy floss, drinks and bouncy castles - was a good way to celebrate the end of the summer festival season and to give back to the Tauranga community, he said.

"It is about giving back to the community, our children. They are our future.

"It is so humbling to be able to organise this event for everyone. The amount of love we receive from sponsorship to volunteers is overwhelming. [It's] one of my favourite events of the summer," he said.

Peppa Pig was among the stars at The Kids Day Out in Mount Maunganui this weekend. Photo / George Novak

At the event, bouncy castles of all sizes lined the fence line of Soper Reserve, families set themselves up with picnic blankets, chairs and snacks enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere while people of all ages packed themselves in front of the stage to enjoy the performances.

Jimi Jackson was very popular among Tik Tok users, with children of all ages lining up for the chance to meet and take photos and videos with the social media star, with more than 690,000 followers and 18.7 million likes on the video-sharing app.

Walker closed the event, bringing young fans on to the stage for the final song of his set - Aotearoa, with fans in the crowd also singing along.