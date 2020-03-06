After five beach volleyball tournaments with international and national players at four seaside locations, the New Zealand Beach Tour is about to come to an end with strong competition at Mount Maunganui.

The tour culminates with event six, the New Zealand Beach Tour finals today and tomorrow and Dave Miller from BeachedAz Events, the company running the tour, says this weekend's five star event will feature the strongest draw of the tour.

He says there will be plenty of talent on display and with weather conditions looking good - the MetService has forecast a fine day with a maximum temperature of 23C - is hoping for a good crowd turnout.

"It's the first time we've had a grandstand in about 10 years," he says.

Miller says there are 12 teams entered in each gender division, with up to nine being strong competitors.

The field includes the parings of Tauranga's Mike Watson with Auckland's Johann Timmer as the No 1 seeds, while Tauranga Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sam O'Dea and Australia's Chris Blake are second seeds this weekend.

Sam's brother Ben, whom he partnered with at the Commonwealth Games, is not available this weekend.

In the women's division, Tauranga's Julia Tilley and Shaunna Polley are top seeds and fellow Kiwis Francesca Kirwin and Olivia MacDonald are ranked fourth.

"It's a pretty good field and probably the strongest," Miller says.

He says there's a good chance of seeing locals in the finals on Sunday.

Next week, Mount Maunganui hosts the Oceania Zone of the Tokyo 2020 AVC Continental Cup Phase 1, between March 10-12.

There, Sam O'Dea and Watson will pair up, as well as Alani Nicklin and Tom Hartles, to represent New Zealand.

New Zealand Beach Tour finals schedule:

Today:

Pool play and quarter-finals, 9am-7pm.

Sunday - finals day:

Semifinals, 10am-2pm; Women's final 2.15pm; Men's final 3.15pm.