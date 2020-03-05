Repairs to the Mauao Base Track have officially been completed with the track reopening today.

The repaired section reopened this morning after part of the track was destroyed by a slip in April 2017.

Since then temporary stairs had been in place which meant people with limited mobility could not walk the track.The topic had been contentious with the previous council, however, Mayor Tenby Powell put the repairs high on his priority list.

The council initially budgeted $4.65 million for a plan to re-route the track along the shore.

The new plan, to re-build the track close to the old route, was expected to cost less than a revised budget of $718,600.

The council and iwi teamed up to complete a "pre-Christmas repair blitz" meaning the section of the track could reopen for the busy summer season, according to the Tauranga City Council.

The track was temporarily closed again last month for improvements, such as boring drains and stabilising banks.

"The success of this project is a testament to the strong working relationship between council and the Mauao Trust," Mayor Tenby Powell said.

"It's been fantastic to see so many people out walking the track over summer, and the new section will ensure that more people can enjoy our city's greatest taonga."

The Mauao Trust had guided council staff in their engagement with experts to ensure the maunga was safe and accessible. The Trust represented the three iwi of Tauranga Moana, who collectively own Mauao.