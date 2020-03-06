Tauranga City Council has made its decision about its proposed rates increases (News, March 5).

It was a majority decision - that's how the system works.

But, a six-to-five majority is the narrowest possible margin and hardly evidence of an incontestable panorama of facts.

Fortunately, the decision is still open to challenge.

Deputy Mayor Larry Baldock has remarked that any ratepayer unhappy with the decision can take part in the formal consultation process.

But, relatively speaking, only a tiny number will do that.

Other councillors have called for more effective ratepayer participation when it comes to such contentious matters.

The council has a policy that allows for that: its referenda policy.

Advertisement

I hope that a community group will launch a demand for a referendum on the questions of the amount of the residential rate increase, the commercial rate differential and the pressing need for other funding options.

Sure, a referendum costs money, but sometimes you have to spend a little to save a lot - and to save yourself from being walked all over.

And, it may bring about better results for ratepayers and our city. (Abridged)

Barry Scott,

Papamoa



What are the benefits?

If Tauranga councillors and staff want ratepayers to fund an increase of 12.6 per cent in rates at least tell us what the benefits would be so that we can decide if it seems realistic or not.

It is however interesting to note that past governments have slammed councils that have increased rates significantly ahead of inflation rates and I wonder how this equates with a government that is keen to reduce poverty, as rate rises of this magnitude will without doubt increase poverty amongst some sectors of the community.

Whatever happened to the city philosophy, of some years ago, that growth should pay for future growth? In other words, new sections and houses should cover the costs that they incur in infrastructure matters such as waste water, storm water, libraries, roading for example or did all the complaints over the level of consent fees stop this approach?

Finally could I also suggest Western Bay mayor Garry Webber concentrate on the issues facing his council rather than becoming involved in Tauranga City affairs.

Advertisement

In my opinion, his vocal involvement, in which he urged the city council to hike rates by 17.6 per cent to get the city transport network back on track, is not being helpful.

Mike Baker,

Bethlehem

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

• Letters may be used in other NZME publications.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz