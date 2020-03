Fire crews are battling a large blaze in Whakamarama.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said six crews were fighting the blaze on State Highway 2 near Snodgrass Rd.

He said two structures were involved but couldn't comment any further at this stage.

Billowing smoke seen from Te Puna. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said police had also been sent to to the scene.

An onlooker in Te Puna told the Bay of Plenty Times there were "huge thick black clouds" of smoke and it was "just going and going."

