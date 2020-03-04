Two people have been injured after separate car crashes in the region.

The first happened on the No 3 Rd in Te Puke about 8.25pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

A single-vehicle spun off the road with one person inside, she said.

The occupant was initially trapped but was freed and received moderate injuries, she said.

The second happened in Wairakei in Taupō about 6.15am today.

A single car rolled at the intersection of Poihipi and Oruanui Rds, trapping an occupant in the car, she said.

The person escaped with minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews went to the scene of both incidents.