Inexorably, roading expansion driven by big business, transport industries, vested corporate interests, politicians, councillors, and planners all promote bigger roads and car parks.

Even Tauranga MP Simon Bridges declared National as a "party of roads". The hype a vibrant and wealthy economy is dependent on the American roading model and consumerism sounds fine - if we had another five planets.

In New Zealand, 100 years ago, railways were built for the greater public good. This generational (taxpayer) asset was privatised in 1993 and eventually sold back to government for $1.

Resurrecting passenger rail is not rocket science and urgently needs to be done.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns has been reported as saying cargo by rail annually saved 500,000 journeys by truck.

Expanding this revelation, well-planned passenger rail would save millions of vehicle trips, so why the wait?

People want their trains back. (Abridged)

Jos Nagels

Tauranga



Tourist says thanks

During my recent visit to Mount Maunganui on the MV Noordam, I suffered a medical episode along the track up the mountain.

On my way back to the ship, people offered help because I was very distressed and staggering.

A big thanks to everyone and a special thanks to the woman who went out of her way to drive me back to the ship.

In my stupor, I failed to get their details so I publicly say a very big thanks.

I have recovered from my trauma.

Doug Roberts

Newcastle, Australia

