A man has been let off with a warning after he pulled a firearm on another person which turned out to be a paintball gun. The gun incident was one of two police responded to overnight.

Police were notifed of a man presenting a firearm on Snowden St, Tauranga about 9.15pm.

The 20-year-old man then left in a vehicle which police found shortly after he pulled the alleged weapon on another person, a police spokeswoman said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found the firearm was a paintball gun, she said.

The man was given a pre-charge warning for disorderly behaviour.

Two hours later, police were called to a report of a gun being presented and fired, less than 3 kilometres away on Waimapu Pa Rd at 11.50pm.

Police arrived and found two people, known to each other, in the middle of an argument.

The spokeswoman said police spoke to both people involved and were unable to locate a weapon or substantiate the report.

There were no arrests.

The Armed Offenders Squad did not respond.