Lake Taupō overseas player Drew Brierley has written his own piece of Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup history, securing his second century of the competition at the weekend.

It was during the Generation Homes Lake Taupō vs Bayleys Central Indians match on Saturday, when Brierley and his Taupō skipper Habib Malik batted first and put on a 111-run opening stand before Malik was removed for 33. Brierley continued on with Mark Mitchell, smacking 13 fours and a big shot over the boundary on the full, before he was eventually dismissed with 124 runs to his name. Mitchell carried on to post an unbeaten 57 as the home team reached 269 for the loss of four wickets,

Led by a sterling 65 runs from Nadeera Nawela, the Rotorua combined side made a determined effort for victory before being bowled out for 210 to hand Lake Taupō a 49-run win. Moko Rivers was in top form with the ball, taking four wickets at a cost of 41 runs.

The Williams Cup batting success continued at the Te Puke Domain, where Eves Realty Greerton chased down the New World Te Puke total of 223, courtesy of an unbeaten century from Nick Hendrie. Te Puke's Dan Price worked hard to post his side's top score of 90, with skipper Stephen Crossan posting 41 runs.

Advertisement

Hendrie went on the attack from the opening ball to hammer an undefeated 131 in a whirlwind innings with 18 fours and four sixes. Pip Thickpenny (31) and Tom MacRury (24) made useful contributions, with ND all-rounder Brett Hampton hammering a quick-fire 21 off just 10 balls.

Carrus Mount Maunganui veteran Nick Smith's five-wicket bag against Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College played a big part in the college side being rolled for 59. Smith took five wickets for 13 runs, with Mitchell Fergus finishing with three wickets at a cost of just 11 runs.

Tyler Perry in action. Photo / George Novak

The home side secured the win with the loss of three wickets, Matt Golding (24no) and Tim Tomlinson (23no) getting their team over the line.

Defending Williams Cup champions Element IMF Cadets were made to work for their five-wicket win over Geyser City at Smallbone Park in Rotorua. The hosts batted first and were removed for 166, with Sam Kershaw and Cameron Ingram both reaching the 40s before dismissal. Cadets bowler Jono Boult took a four-wicket bag.

Cadets batsman Finn Dempsey anchored his side's reply with a unbeaten 72, hitting 11 fours in his time at the crease. Liam Kelly was the best of the Rotorua side's bowling attack with three wickets for 25 runs.

- Supplied content

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup results:

Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College 59 (Nick Smith 5/13, Mitchell Fergus 3/11) lost to Carrus Mount Maunganui 60/3 (Matt Golding 24no, Tim Tomlinson 23no); Geyser City 166 (Sam Kershaw 49, Cameron Ingram 49; Jono Boult 4/19) lost to Element IMF Cadets 167/5 (Finn Dempsey 72no; Liam Kelly 3/28); New World Te Puke 223 (Daniel Price 90, Stephen Crossan 41; Lee Watkins 3/36) lost to Eves Realty Greerton 224/2 (Nick Hendrie 131no, Pip Thickpenny 31); Generation Homes Lake Taupō 269/4 (Drew Brierley 124, Mark Mitchell 57no, Habib Malik 33; Stephen Nicholls 2/54) defeated Bayleys Central Indians 210 (Nadeera Nawela 65, Stephen Nicholls 45; Moko Rivers 4/41).

Points Table: Cadets 31, Mount Maunganui 25, Greerton 25, Tauranga Boys College 21, Lake Taupo 19, Te Puke 12, Geyser City 6, Central Indians 4.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup 2020 Honours Board - Centuries:

143: Tim Clarke (Tauranga Boys' College vs Geyser City), February 22.

131no" Nick Hendrie (Greerton vs Te Puke), February 29.

128: Drew Brierley (Lake Taupō vs Tauranga Boys College), February 8.

124: Drew Brierley (Lake Taupō vs Central Indians), February 29.

112: Ben Vyver (Tauranga Boys' College vs Central Indians), February 1.

101no: Sam Kershaw (Geyser City vs Lake Taupō), February 1.