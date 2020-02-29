The police Eagle helicopter has been called to help find a person the police are looking for on Matapihi Rd, Tauranga.

Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a "historic event".

A media spokeswoman confirmed a person of interest was stopped by police about 2pm in connection to the historic event and fled on foot.

The Eagle had been called to help too, she said.

She could not say what the historic charges were and was unsure on whether the person was armed.

The police helicopter, The Eagle, spotted in Tauranga this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A witness, who did not want to be named, said he could see a dog handler, two police on the expressway and four police cars by the second set of tracks on Matapihi Rd with another dog handler.

He could also see the police helicopter.