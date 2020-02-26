The search continues for missing teenager Jaden Chhayrann nearly a week after he was swept out to sea on a school trip at Waihī Beach.

The boy was reportedly caught in a rip on Friday, with police advised at about 12.40pm that he had gotten into trouble near the Top 10 Holiday Park on Beach Rd.

The 17-year-old had been part of a group swimming in the area.

Police confirmed that the search would continue today with shoreline and coastline searches along Waihī Beach.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter helping with the search last week. Photo / Supplied

The local Surf Lifesaving Club also remained involved in the search effort.

Melville High School in Hamilton, where Chhayrann was a student, was considering appointing an independent investigation into the suspected tragedy.

The school's board of trustees hosted a meeting yesterday to speak about the incident and consider the employment of an independent investigator.

The incident had been referred to the coroner.