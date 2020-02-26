Recent rainfall and the community's conserving efforts means Waihī's total watering ban has been lifted.

A fortnight ago a water pipe break meant the town completely ran out of water. However, the town's water reservoir level was now at around 90 per cent.

Dry conditions meant alternate day water restrictions were now in place for outdoor water use.

Odd-numbered addresses can water on odd days of the month and even-numbered addresses can water on even days of the month.

Advertisement

Outside water use included watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, houses and decks, filling paddling pools or playing under sprinklers.

Residents were still asked to mindful of their water use.