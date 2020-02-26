Heavy traffic is causing delays in Welcome Bay this morning.

Motorists have taken to social media complaining about the congestion saying it was heavy then usual.

One commented: "Heaviest traffic this far for this year. I thought it was an accident! Seems it's just lots of vehicles for some reason and letting people on from other roads."

No accidents have been reported in the area.

Another commented: "The traffic is the worst ever today it's now backed up to Waikite Rd."

Morag Sims, Vet nurse at Welcome Bay Vet Clinic, told the Bay of Plenty Times traffic was moving slowly on Welcome Bay Rd and was heavy.

"We have had calls from clients saying they are going to be late this morning."