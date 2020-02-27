

The lesson making a lasting impression at Tauranga Primary School this week is based around the prices of toys, models of the 1990s and atmospheric reactions of the decade.

This was after a photo clue and a few hole punches later led Tauranga Primary School staff to find a time capsule nestled into the wall of a soon-to-be-demolished classroom.

The time capsule was discovered after finding a photo of those putting it in the new building wall in 1993. Photo / Supplied

Principal Fiona Hawes said after finding a photo of the capsule being placed in the wall in 1993, staff made it their mission to find it - although it proved difficult after a new toilet block on the back made the spot unrecognisable.

Hence, the few hole punches later, she said.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't stored very well and it was a bit damp."

Prices in 1993 haven't changed drastically according to this. Photo / Supplied

Inside, were stories crafted by children, prices of food including a dozen beer for $12.95 and $0.59 tangelos and an old newspaper.

Printed out and decorated was the foreign exchange rates, and the most popular "Models of the 90s".

Hawes said it was hard to pick her favourite pieces in the capsule.

"Some of the bits out of the newspaper, like the brick telephone and the old computers. Even the music.

"However, the little junior stories are very much how kids are today and the drawings are still the same which shows they still like the same sort of thing."

The old newspaper shines a light on the technology of the day. Photo / Supplied

She said current students were so interested in the concept, they planned to create a new capsule in the current building project for another fresh set of students to find in 27 years.

"They do understand what it is and what's happened. But I guess as you are older and developmentally you are able to understand the deeper messages or compare and contrast to your life now.

"It is great to see people commenting and sharing and connecting through this as not all of them are parents that are known to us."