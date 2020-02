A man is due to appear in court today after allegedly pointing a gun out the window of a car on the Tauranga Eastern Link.

The incident happened about 4.30pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

About 7pm, officers spotted the car on Fifteenth Ave and stopped the vehicle near Bell Rd in Judea, she said.

A man was taken into custody and a weapon was found.

Advertisement

A 40-year-old man was due in court today on two firearm charges and two meth-related charges.