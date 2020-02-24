Community water conservation efforts in Te Puke have been so effective that water restrictions have been lifted for hand-held hoses, although the sprinkler ban remains.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Utilities Manager Kelvin Hill thanked residents for heeding the council's call to conserve water use and said the reduced demand had allowed reservoir levels to stabilise.

However he cautioned that dry conditions remained and there was no rain on the horizon, so there was still the need to be very careful with water use – and sprinklers were still not allowed.

Other water areas in Western Bay (Central and Western Zones from Te Puna to Waihī Beach) continued to be on high alert to conserve, but no restrictions were in place.

"We appreciate that many of our residents are already doing their bit to conserve water. Let's continue to do so – but with even more focus on how we use every drop," Hill said.

For more information on how to conserve water click here.

For quick tips on summer water conservation click here.