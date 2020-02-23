A Pāpāmoa woman, who tripped and dislocated her shoulder, is searching for the women who helped her in her time of need.

Sandra O'Neill was running near Hartford Ave on Saturday when she fell over her feet and landed on her shoulder.

She immediately felt "dazed" and could not get herself up, she said. However, within a minute, two kind women had stopped their cars to help her.

One of the women, whose car was full of children, did some child shuffling and took O'Neill home to her husband.

Her blood pressure had dropped dramatically and she found herself going in and out of consciousness, she said.

Her husband called an ambulance and she was taken to hospital, where it was determined that she had dislocated her shoulder and fractured her humerus bone.

Sandra O'Neill being taken to the hospital after the incident. Photo / Supplied

"I did quite a bit of damage."

She said without the help of the "kind and lovely" women, she may have been lying there for a while.

As a token of her gratitude, O'Neill was now on the search for the two women in hope of gifting them with something from her online business Silver Surfers.

She said since she was in "such a lot of pain" and was feeling faint, she had not remembered the women's faces or any personal details.

She had taken to Facebook to attempt to find them, but had not had any luck yet.

"I'd really like to find them and thank them."

With her arm in a sling and her running hobby out the window for a while, she was keen to devote some time to giving back to the helpful ladies.