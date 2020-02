A car and motorcyclist have collided in Welcome Bay this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist at the intersection of Welcome Bay Rd and Hammond St at 12.10pm.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle "clipped" the motorcyclist but the car did not stay at the location of the crash. A St John ambulance attended but no one requested treatment, she said.

Police were conducting enquiries to locate the vehicle.