Rain put a dampener on much of the cricket in the region but it did not stop Tim Clarke going on the rampage in Rotorua.

The match between Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College and Geyser City was the only one completed, although restricted to 44 overs per side, and Tauranga Boys' player/coach Tim Clarke went on the attack at Smallbone Park.

The former Bay of Plenty wicket keeper belted the ball around the Rotorua ground to post an unbeaten 143 as his team reached 282 for the loss of four wickets. Clarke's big bash came off 109 balls, with 18 fours and is the highest score of the current Baywide season.

The Tauranga Boys' mentor received plenty of support from Blake Pentecost, who posted 40 runs before being dismissed, while Isaac While and Liam Collett both reached the 20s. Former Tauranga Boys' First XI player Dane Sorrenson took two wickets for 55 runs in the Geyser bowling attack.

The home side took aim on the very challenging target with real enthusiasm and at 174 for the loss of four wickets were in contention. However, the Tauranga Boys' bowlers slowed the momentum, with Geyser City bowled out for 232 in the 42nd over.

International import Sam Kershaw continued his impressive run of form with the bat to top score with 84, while Ben Astwood posted a half-century. Finn O'Brien-O'Loan took three wickets at a cost of 37 runs.

The Williams Cup contest between Generation Homes Lake Taupō and New World Te Puke saw Te Puke bowled out for 164. Lake Taupō were in real contention at 47/1 before rain halted play after 12 overs, with the match eventually abandoned.

Geyser City's Ben Astwood bowling for Geyser City against Tauranga Boys' College. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Tauranga Domain game between Element IMF Cadets and Eves Realty Greerton had Greerton reaching 67/2, before the rain returned to end the encounter. Carrus Mount Maunganui versus Bayleys Central Indians was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Tauranga Boys' College's six points from their win over Geyser City has seen them leapfrog Mount Maunganui and Greerton into second place on the standings, behind current title holders Cadets.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup Results

Tauranga Boys' College 282/4 (Tim Clarke 143no, Blake Pentecost 40, Isaac White 25no, Liam Collett 23; Dane Sorrenson 2/55) beat Geyser City 232 (Sam Kershaw 84, Ben Astwood 56, Liam Kelly 23; Finn O'Brien-O'Loan 3/37, Tommaso Pini 2/22, Tim Clarke 2/31).

Te Puke 164 (Cam Riley 37; Habib Malik 4/20) v Lake Taupō 47/1 after 12 overs - game abandoned.

Greerton 67/2 v Cadets - game abandoned.

Mount Maunganui v Central Indians - game abandoned.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup 2020 Honours Board

Centuries:

143 Tim Clarke (Tauranga Boys' College v Geyser City) February 22.

128 Drew Brierley (Lake Taupō v Tauranga Boys' College) February 8.

112 Ben Vyver (Tauranga Boys' College v Central Indians) February 1.

101 not out Sam Kershaw (Geyser City v Lake Taupō) February 1.