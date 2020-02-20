Tauranga's controversial begging and rough sleeping bans are set to be revoked.

Tauranga City Council's Policy Committee has voted six to four to recommend ditching the bans in the Street Use and Public Places Bylaw, which have been in force since April last year.

The committee's recommendation will go to a council meeting next week for ratification. The committee is made up of the full council.

Councillor Bill Grainger was absent today.

The bylaw bans begging and rough sleeping within 5m of the entrances to shops and eateries in mainsteet areas of the CBD, Mount Maunganui and Greerton.

Councillors Andrew Hollis, Dawn Kiddie, Larry Baldock and Kelvin Clout voted against revoking the bylaw.

An attempt earlier in the meeting to amend the bylaw to target nuisance, intimidating or harrasing forms of begging, and and rough sleeping that caused an obstruction.