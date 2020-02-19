The death of Jessielee Booth, who was found dead at a Lynwood Pl address last Friday, is being investigated as a homicide, police confirmed today.

Police officially released her name today as Jessielee Booth, 30, of Tauranga.

Police said in a statement early inquiries continued to suggest her death was connected to earlier incidents where two men died in Omanawa on February 11, and the firearms incident that resulted in the death of Anthony Fane.

Fane was gunned down by police after he fired at officers up to 20 times during a pursuit last Thursday night.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to death of Booth at this stage.