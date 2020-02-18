Comment

If I go to a concert and the musician performs for two hours, I'm happy.

So when I heard Elton John's set at the first Mission Concert would last three I was over the moon.

I'd have been happy with two hours, so why aren't some of those who only heard that much at Elton's first Auckland concert?

I'll confess, I originally had tickets to the Auckland show but sold them in favour of the more relaxed vineyard location and I was relieved when I heard the show had been cut short.

Now concertgoers are asking for partial refunds.

I read an argument: If I bought a meal in a restaurant and only got part of it, I would want some of my money back for the part of the meal I didn't receive it should be the same for a concert.

I disagree. Let's say the potatoes weren't delivered or they'd run out of sauce. Let's say the reason some of the meal was missing was due to circumstances out of their control, just like having walking pneumonia is out of your control. I'd be understanding.

Advertisement

Let's say the restaurant was really apologetic. Their every intention was to get those potatoes on that plate. They didn't want them to be missing.

Elton's intention was to get out on stage and give it his best shot. He didn't want to walk off the stage after 16 of the 25 songs. He was apologetic, he was devastated, he even cried. And he still gave it his best shot.

The opening act started at 6pm. Elton left the stage at 9.30pm instead of the estimated 10.30pm.

By my calculations, attendees watched about 78 per cent of the show. And some have the nerve to ask for partial refunds? Unbelievable.

A $150 ticket holder would get $33 back, $250 ticket holders would get $55.

Whack off the admin fees and it's more trouble than it's worth. Why can't people just enjoy the show they had?

Some people called for Elton to cancel before the show had begun. But if he'd cancelled or postponed we'd be reading stories about disappointed ticket holders having to spend thousands of dollars rescheduling flights, accommodation and the like. You can't win.

Elton John is a 72-year-old man who's been on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour - featuring more than 300 shows in five continents - since September 2018. A tour he's on until 2021.

Advertisement

Between his New Zealand shows he whipped back to the United States for the Academy Awards- a roughly 12-hour flight.

What he is doing is no small feat. So he should be forgiven for having off days. After decades in the industry, he is saying Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

These concerts are your last chance to see the Rocketman. So enjoy every minute of it, no matter how long it lasts.