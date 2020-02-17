A car fire is out on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai and police are helping with traffic control.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene near Kaimai Cafe close to Thorn Rd about 9.55am.

There were no reported injuries and the car was partially blocking one lane, he said.

The fire was now out and a clean-up was in process.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one fire crew was called to the scene at 9.30am.

He said there were no surrounding people or properties at risk and the fire had been contained.

Renee Doddrell from Kaimai Cafe said she saw the car on her way into work this morning.

"There was lots of smoke. The traffic is backed up heading towards Hamilton."

She said the cafe was still open but quiet and they were waiting for customers to arrive.