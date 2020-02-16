Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging motorists travelling between Katikati and Tauranga to allow additional time for their journeys this morning.

Road maintenance works were carried out at Plummers Point on State Highway 2 overnight Friday to minimise disruption to motorists.

There is a 50km/hour temporary speed limit in place to ensure the safety of road users and prevent damage to vehicles and motorists can expect delays.

The Transport Agency thanked motorists for their patience.