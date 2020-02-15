A man is facing dangerous driving-related charges after he allegedly fled police and was pursued through several Tauranga streets and along State Highway 2 to Te Puna.

A police spokeswoman said the 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly failed to stop for police in Fraser St, Tauranga about 1.39am today.

Police officers pursued the fleeing vehicle through several streets and eventually, the man was stopped and arrested on State Highway 2 near Gill Lane in Te Puna, she said.

The police spokeswoman said it was not known whether road spikes were needed to stop the vehicle nor how many officers were involved in the alleged pursuit.

She was unable to confirm why police officers had tried to stop the vehicle in Fraser St.

The arrested man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow to face charges of driving in a dangerous manner, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop for police.