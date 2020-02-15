A crash involving a van and a Bay hopper bus in Pyes Pa has resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said the report of the crash between the two vehicles in Pyes Pa Road between Ahuriri Place and Inverness Drive was received about 9.15am today.

A St John Ambulance attended but it was understood no one was injured.

Greerton Fire Brigade station officer Steve Wright said he understood the Bayhopper bus was stationary when the collision happened.

No one was injured but the bus driver and the two passengers on board the bus were badly shaken up, as it was a significant jolt, he said.

Wright said the male driver of the van was also okay.

St John Ambulance staff checked the occupants of the two vehicles at the scene, he said.

Wright said the van was likely to be a write-off and the bus which sustained significant damage to its right-hand rear side was also not driveable.

Police said the cause of the crash was being investigated.