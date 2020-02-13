Valentine's Day deliveries are delayed this morning due to the Tauranga road closure.

Congestion is heavy and people have been encouraged to work from home as State Highway 2 remains closed following last night's fatal shooting.

Bethlehem Floral Studio owner Vicky Ferguson said they had 150 orders they were trying to get delivered.

She said they had four florists and two delivery men on board today, plus metro couriers.

READ MORE:

• Man linked to Tauranga double homicide shot dead by police after pursuit

• Fatal police shooting: Officers kill Tauranga double murder suspect

• Premium - Tauranga shooting victim and new granddad, remembered for his generosity and quick wit

• Tauranga shootings: Bodies removed from property as investigation continues

Ferguson said the traffic was mostly affecting them in terms of making everyone late for deliveries.

Advertisement

"They all have to be out today for Valentine's Day, otherwise we are in trouble with the customers."

Bethlehem floral studio owner Vicky Ferguson. Photo / Andrew Warner

However, only one of their staff members got caught up in traffic getting to work.

"We were lucky in that respect."

She said every Valentine's Day was a super busy one for them every year.

Florist Sue O'Brien said this kind of traffic that backed up was typical of any type of accident.

"But they have to do what have to do."