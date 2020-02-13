Customers are being turned away from Cameron Rd Pak'nSave in Tauranga after a pipe burst.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter said the car park was empty and staff were at the entrances sending drivers away.

"The car park is looking very quiet and bare compared to it's normal bustle."

A Pak'nSave spokeswoman said, "We have evacuated the store and will re-open when we are clear to do so from our health & safety specialists."

Advertisement

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

The Tauranga City Council has been approached for comment.