Tauranga City Council is to spend $2 million investigating keeping a pedestrian and cycle underpass at Bayfair.



But after talks with the community and the council and others interested in the project the agency was again looking at the underpass, Powell said.

The council is working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on the investigations.



"Council wants to do all it can to support that work and decided at an in-confidence meeting in December last year to increase the planned contribution, to demonstrate the community's commitment to the project," Powell said.



He expected an update on the investigation work early next month.



Once a decision on the underpass has been confirmed, the information would be made public.

The first phase of the new temporary crossing opened this morning, as did the new larger Bayfair roundabout.

Philip Brown from Papamoa Progressive Association was "surprised" the council was funding the investigation.

"It makes more sense to put that money into the underpass itself. I can't see why the Transport Agency can't fund its own investigation."

Tauranga Sustainable Business Network spokesman Glen Crowther said the council's update was "good news and bad news".

"It is encouraging that the council is still supporting the Transport Agency to find a good solution but also a bit concerning that all these months later they are needing to spend millions to see whether it is feasible [to have an underpass]."

Tauranga City councillor Heidi Hughes said five possible solutions were on the table and "we are following every opportunity we can".

"The [$2 million] contribution is to make sure a solution progresses."

New Zealand Transport Agency portfolio manager Darryl Coalter acknowledged the time it had taken to do the feasibility work.

"This process has identified issues requiring more time... relating to the ground conditions surrounding the underpass and the complex design work for extending the spans of the bridge overhead.

"We are committed to doing what we can to make this option achievable and expect to have an update in early March."

Phase 2 of the crossing, the temporary closure of the underpass, is on hold pending the decision on the overall design.