Temporary traffic lights will be in action on the city-bound lanes north of the Bayfair roundabout from tomorrow.

The temporary signalised crossing will enable pedestrians and cyclists to cross between Bayfair Shopping Centre and Matapihi Rd while construction continues in the centre of the road.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use a combination of the traffic lights and the existing underpass, which remains open.

The new temporary layout includes a raised safety platform to slow motorists down.

Escorts will also be in place to help people at the crossing points ro start with and will help users while they get familiar with changes.

New Zealand Transport Agency portfolio manager Darryl Coalter urged everyone to take extra care while adjusting to the new layout.

The new temporary crossing will be regularly monitored, with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h for safety reasons.