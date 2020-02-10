A section of State Highway 2 near Paengaroa will be closed on Friday for urgent maintenance on the Paengaroa railway level.

The road between the Tauranga Eastern Link toll road/Paengaroa roundabout and Wilson Rd will be closed from 7am to 7pm.

The maintenance work will repair the track sleepers and improve the road approaches on either side of the crossing.

There will be detours in place with northbound traffic on State Highway 2 directed left onto Wilson Rd South, then right onto State Highway 33, before re-joining SH2 at the roundabout at the southern end of Tauranga Eastern Link toll road or turning on to Te Puke Highway.

Advertisement

Southbound traffic should take the SH33 exit at the roundabout, before turning left into Wilson Rd South at Paengaroa and then right to re-join SH2.

SH33 northbound traffic to Whakatāne should turn right into Wilson Rd South at Paengaroa and then right onto SH2.

The detour will add a few minutes to the journey. The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.