Most people pull out their favourite wide-brimmed hat and a fun shirt for the cricket, however, one Tauranga man has taken his pre-game glow to the next level.

Local Ola driver and cricket fan Sumil Kumar has decorated his car head-to-toe with cricket ball stickers, streamers, lanterns and even 3D greenery to represent the pitch in readiness for today's third one day international between the Black Caps and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Crowds packed out the Bay Oval at the Black Caps v India ODI last January. Photo / File

Kumar had been a massive cricket fan for as long as he could remember and had even had high hopes of becoming a professional, he said.

He hoped fans would appreciate his decorated car and instead of the classic "how busy have you been?" chat, he was looking for something along the lines of "who is your favourite player?".

Kumar would start his engine for the busy day from 12pm and expected to be driving until about midnight, he said.

He was pretty set on only driving fans who were either going to and from the match or to friend's houses to watch, he said.

He said he expected to do about 15 to 20 different rides.

Today's match was one of contention for Kumar as his home country was India but his adoptive home was New Zealand.

"I'm definitely stuck in the middle."

Local Ola driver and cricket fan Sumil Kumar has dressed up his car for the big day. Photo / Supplied

Ola had been operating in Tauranga for over a month, with the Bay Oval one of the most popular drop off spots.

Bay Oval Trust general manager Kelvin Jones said they were expecting a "reasonable crowd" of about five to six thousand.

He said he was excited that the last big game of the summer was with the Indian side, who were known as the "superstars of world cricket".

He anticipated it would be a while before the team were back in New Zealand.

He said the atmosphere at Indian and Black Cap games was always electric, with a lot "noise, colour and support".

"The Indian supporters are always fanatical."

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones. Photo / File

The majority of the crowd was expected to arrive after school and work, he said.

The event was not sold out and there was a deal going where two adults and three children could come watch the game for $75.

Local cricket fan Matt Tustin and his two boys Fraser, 11 and Gus, 13 were gearing up to head down to the game this afternoon.

Tustin said they would be going down after school and would stay as late as they could.

"It is so great to have another big game here in the Bay, especially with Kane Williamson at the helm".

He said the boys planned to be dressed in their Black Caps gear from top to bottom.

Tustin said it was a real treat for him and his boys to be able to walk to the Bay Oval from home and see "international cricket in our backyard".

"It's pretty unique."

New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 series lead with today's match starting at 3pm.