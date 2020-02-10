A night closure on the Wairoa River Bridge has been planned to make time for work on a cycleway extension.

The closure is required to allow Western Bay of Plenty District Council to install sections of the cycleway extension on the bridge, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

The cycleway extension is one of the final stages of the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga Cycleway.

The closure will take place on State Highway 2 on February 24 between 10.30pm and 5.30am.

The detour route will be through either Bethlehem via Moffat and Cambridge Rds or through Wairoa Rd connecting with Crawford Rd.

These routes were not suitable for High Productivity Motor Vehicles or overweight and over-dimension vehicles.