Two people, one a 21-month-old girl, were airlifted to hospital after receiving serious head injuries in separate incidents over the weekend.

On Friday, a 32-year-old Murupara man struck his head on rocks while diving into the water in Te Kaha.

The man received multiple lacerations to his head and was flown by the TECT Rescue Helicopter to Whakatāne Hospital.

On Saturday, a 21-month-old Pāpāmoa girl fell off the back of a ute at the Te Puke A&P Show.

She received a serious head injury and was flown by the TECT Rescue Helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.