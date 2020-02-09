A Te Puna furniture and homeware store has shut its doors until future notice after its building went up in flames.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said four fire engines went to the Sandali Home building on the corner of Clarke Rd and State Highway 2 about 5am on Saturday.

Crews found a fire in the left-hand corner of the 50m by 50m building.

The fire was extinguished and a fire investigator attended.

A post on Sandali Home's Facebook page said: "Due to fire damage on our whole building we will be closed until further notice."

It was not known whether the fire was suspicious.

This follows a suspicious January 28 fire that gutted a building on Chadwick Rd, Greerton.

The building was being used as a tattoo parlour.