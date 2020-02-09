A Te Puna furniture and homeware store has shut its doors until future notice after its building went up in flames.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said four fire engines went to the Sandali Home building on the corner of Clarke Rd and State Highway 2 about 5am on Saturday.
Crews found a fire in the left-hand corner of the 50m by 50m building.
The fire was extinguished and a fire investigator attended.
A post on Sandali Home's Facebook page said: "Due to fire damage on our whole building we will be closed until further notice."
It was not known whether the fire was suspicious.
This follows a suspicious January 28 fire that gutted a building on Chadwick Rd, Greerton.
The building was being used as a tattoo parlour.