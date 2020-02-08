Generation Homes Lake Taupō all-rounder Drew Brierley continued his golden summer with the bat when he blasted a century in his team's victory over Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College in Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup action on Saturday.

READ MORE:

• Cricket: Black Caps seal series victory over India with impressive win at Eden Park

• Cricket: Kyle Jamieson shines on Black Caps debut to inspire win over India

• Live cricket updates: Black Caps v India, second ODI from Eden Park

• Cricket: Black Caps fan's 'global sportsmanship' goes viral in India

The Taupō team batted first at their home base at Owen Delany Park with Michael Mitchell joining Brierley in posting a 148-run second wicket partnership. After Mitchell went for 65, the Lake Taupō opener continued on to belt 128 runs, with 11 4s and one six in his time at the crease.

Lake Taupō set Tauranga Boys' a daunting target of 279 for the loss of five wickets. Kieran New was the best of the visitors' bowlers taking three wickets.

Advertisement

Brierley demonstrated his all round talent, grabbing four wickets as Tauranga Boys' College were bowled out for 143 to give the home side a 136-run victory. Drew Brierley's first season in Taupō has produced more than 600 runs and 30 wickets, with seven weeks still remaining in the season.

Carrus Mount Maunganui got their chase for all three Baywide titles back on track when they beat New World Te Puke in an encounter where bat dominated ball. David March top scored with a gritty 41 runs as Mount Maunganui were bowled out for 184.

Two wickets apiece from Nick Smith, Dale Swan and Henry Conway played a big part in Te Puke being removed for 138, to hand the home side the win points on offer. Christian MacDonald top scored for Te Puke with 47 runs.

Geyser City made Eve's Realty Greerton work hard to retain their unbeaten Williams Cup start. Greerton batted first and posted 206/9, led by a hard fought 61 from Pip Thickpenny. Geyser bowler Joshua Simpson will long remember his team's trip to the Western Bay of Plenty with five wickets, while Joe O'Donoghue took three.

Greerton's Lee Watkins lines up a shot against Geyser City. Photo / George Novak

The Rotorua side were right in the match before the home team bowlers tightened the screws to bowl their opponents out for 189. Sam Kershaw and Joe O'Donoghue both reached the 30s before being dismissed, with James Boyd taking three wickets for the winners.

Defending Williams Cup titleholders Element IMF Cadets repelled the challenge mustered by Bayleys Central Indians in Rotorua. Cadets set the combined side a target of 243 before bowling them out for 172. Cadets captain Jono Boult led the way with 62 runs while Mayura Galappaththi posted a half century.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup Results

Mount Maunganui 184 (David March 41, Tim Tomlinson 36, Dale Swan 25; Christian MacDonald 3/25, Reinhardt Kruger 2/18, Adam Stringer 2/37) beat Te Puke 138 (Christian MacDonald 47, Dillon Preston 32, Daniel Price 30; Nick Smith 2/19, Dale Swan 2/32, Henry Conway 2/42).

Advertisement

Greerton 206/9 (Pip Thickpenny 61, Lee Watkins 54, Jared Tutty 34; Joshua Simpson 5/42, Joe O'Donoghue 3/57) beat Geyser City 189 (Sam Kershaw 33, Joe O'Donoghue 33; James Boyd 3/34, Lee Watkins 2/35).

Lake Taupō 279/5 (Drew Brierley 128, Michael Mitchell 65; Kieran New 3/61) beat Tauranga Boys' College 143 (Niven Dovey 34, Kieran New 28; Drew Brierley 4/23, Habib Malik 3/34).

Cadets 242 (Jono Boult 61, Mayura Galappaththi 56) beat Bayleys Central Indians 172.

Points Table:

Cadets 12, Greerton 12, Geyser City 6, Tauranga Boys College 6, Lake Taupo 6, Mount Maunganui 6, Central Indians 0, Te Puke 0.