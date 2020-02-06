Tauranga's Hotel St Amand has been awarded $150,000 for Government-funded earthquake strengthening.

The latest round of Heritage EQUIP grants was announced today by Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant Robertson.

"Dating back to 1918 this Heritage New Zealand Category 2 building is the only remaining hotel in The Strand from the days when the port was located alongside.

"This works grant follows on from the $43,700 professional advice grant the project previously received and it's pleasing to see the advice being put into practice," Robertson said.

Now a restaurant and backpackers, the hotel was designed by local architect Herbert Henry Clemson with a reinforced concrete-framed brick infill design.

Photograph of the Hotel St Amand on The Strand taken in 1963.

Robertson said the grant would enable the owners to reinforce concrete walls and footings, improve floor and wall masonry connections and tie the parapet back to the roof structure.

"Regional projects make up 75 per cent of all applications since the grants' criteria was changed last year to ensure the private owners of regional heritage buildings have the same opportunities as those in metropolitan centres where rents are higher and access to advice is easier."

A total of nine grants have been allocated in this round – six works grants and three professional advice grants, bringing a total of $9m awarded since the programme got underway in 2017.