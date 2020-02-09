Most people spend months training to run a 51-kilometre race, but not Lucy Olphert.

The Bay of Plenty woman completed the Tarawera Ultramarathon yesterday after spontaneously signing up just a week ago, all to help a local 4-year-old boy beat leukemia.

Pāpāmoa's Oscar Bisman was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia less than two weeks ago and is facing a hospital stay of at least six months.

He was diagnosed after his parents noticed he seemed a "little bit off" over the Christmas and New Year break. He is currently receiving treatment at Auckland's Starship Hospital and more than $30,000 has been donated to a Givealittle page to support his parents and three siblings.

Oscar Bisman, 4, was diagnosed with leukemia the day after Auckland Anniversary Weekend. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Olphert, a 31-year-old professional showjumper based in Mount Maunganui, said she was catching up with friends when she got the idea to enter.

She had never met Oscar or his family but felt she needed a worthy cause to get her through the race. She found out about Oscar the next day and knew on the spot that this was the cause she needed.

Her only preparation was an 8km jog last Tuesday, but she said the race was "the best day of my life."

"I was dancing at every aid station and people were like, 'How do you have this much energy?'"

Lucy Olphert's only preparation for the 51km ditsance was an 8km jog but she said the race was "the best day of my life." Photo / SuppliedLucy Olphert's only preparation for the 51km ditsance was an 8km jog but said the race was "the best day of my life". Photo / Supplied

As she ran past geysers, lakes and through the Redwood forest, Oscar's father, Gavin Bisman, was sending her videos of Oscar from the hospital where he is undergoing chemotherapy.

"Each time I'd see that I'd get another wind ... We got him on the phone as I ran through the finish line.

"That got me a little bit emotional."

She made it to the finish line with a time of eight hours and 47 minutes.

Less than 24 hours after completing the Ultramarathon, she has already set herself a new challenge: If the Givealittle fund for Oscar passes $100,000, she will enter the 100-mile race in next year's event.

"I'll probably need to do a few more runs before that."