State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai is blocked following a crash involving a car and a truck.

Police were alerted around 6.15am.

One person has minor injuries.



SH29 LOWER KAIMAI - CRASH - 7:05AM

The road is expected to be blocked for some time and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said no one had been trapped in the crash.

A motorist travelling to Auckland from Tauranga told the Bay of Plenty Times she had been stuck in traffic for an hour but was on the move now.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking both lanes near Soldiers Rd and motorists should avoid the area.