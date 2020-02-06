A Bay of Plenty punter was one of eight Lotto players who will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $33,454 with Lotto Second Division.

The winning numbers were announced in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Marston Moor - Kaitaia

New World Papatoetoe - Auckland

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

Pak N Save Whanganui - Whanganui

SuperValue Whanganui - Whanganui

Masala's & Alicetown Lotto - Lower Hutt

Paper Plus Johnsonville - Wellington

Kirby's Candies Spark Central - Wellington

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.