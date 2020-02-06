A Bay of Plenty punter was one of eight Lotto players who will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $33,454 with Lotto Second Division.
The winning numbers were announced in last night's live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Marston Moor - Kaitaia
New World Papatoetoe - Auckland
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Pak N Save Whanganui - Whanganui
SuperValue Whanganui - Whanganui
Masala's & Alicetown Lotto - Lower Hutt
Paper Plus Johnsonville - Wellington
Kirby's Candies Spark Central - Wellington
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.